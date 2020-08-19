Indian actor Sanjay Dutt to undergo preliminary treatment for lung cancer in Mumbai hospital

KATHMANDU: Amid the rumours that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was battling lung cancer, his wife Maanayata Dutt has revealed that he is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital.
On August 18, Maanayata said in a statement: “Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital.”
Maanayata has refrained from specifying the nature of his disease, but said their family was “shaken up” but “determined to fight tooth and nail”.
Sanjay was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. After his discharge on August 10, the actor had tweeted about taking a “short break” from work owing to medical treatment. As rumours swirled around the actor’s health condition, Maanayata had requested well-wishers to avoid speculating about the “stage of his illness”, according to PTI.
Maanayata, who couldn’t be by her husband side as she was under home quarantine, said, “”I request everyone, with folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”
She has called Sanjay’s sister Priya as the “torchbearer.”
“Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort,” Maanayata stated.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 542,866 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: 'Rashtra Kavi' Madhav Prasad Ghimire has passed away this evening. The national poet died in his own residence in Kathmandu at the age of 101. Nearly two years ago, the revered senior poet had marked his centennial. It has been learnt that final rites of the much loved poet and writ Read More...
BRASILIA: Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday said it had approved human clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen. Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United Stat Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Zak Crawley struck a half-century as England and Pakistan played out a tame draw in their rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl on Monday. Only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match, which included a 38 over spell late on the fifth afternoon as the sun finally came out, with Read More...
MELBOURNE: The mental health of cricketers confined to biosecure bubbles during COVID-19 will be tested over the next two years, and Australia's staff are working hard to prepare players for the challenges, limited overs captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday. Finch will lead a 21-man squad to Engl Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona have sacked coach Quique Setien, the club said on Monday, three days after the Spanish side were hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. According to widespread Spanish media reports, Netherlands coach and former Barca defender Ronald Koeman is s Read More...