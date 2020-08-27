Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty requests police protection after father mobbed, watchman injured

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sharing videos of her father being mobbed, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, while claiming there is threat to their lives.

Chakraborty shared a couple of videos on Instagram on August 27 where her father is mobbed by news reporters in their building compound. Another video has the building watchman talking about how he was roughed up and injured by the media when he tried to stop them.

She wrote: “This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily.”

According to IANS earlier on August 27, KK Singh, father of Chakraborty’s late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, had issued a video in the media, openly declaring that she was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Chakraborty and her associates.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The death is currently being investigated by the CBI.

Rhea Chakraborty’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEYg61Nnwoe/

