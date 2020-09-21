Indian actress Richa Chadha initiates legal action after Payal Ghosh drags her name in #MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has revealed that she has initiated legal action against after her name was dragged in a defamatory in #MeToo case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by actress Payal Ghosh.

In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that Kashyap tried to harass her in 2014-2015. She claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.

And Chadha took to Twitter to share her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar's statement.& quot;Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.

Though our client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.

No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations," the statement read.

