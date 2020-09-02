Indian actress Vidya Balan comes out in support of fellow actress Rhea Chakraborty, says it’s unfortunate Sushant’s tragedy has become media circus

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Bollywood actres Vidya Balan has come in support of Rhea Chakraborty — she called out the “vilification” of Chakraborty in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Lamenting that the the tragedy has been turned into a “media circus”, Balan tweeted: “It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty.”

Chakraborty and her family has been accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide and misappropriating his money by the late actor’s family in an FIR in Patna. The case is now being investigated by the CBI. The TV coverage around Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 at the age of 34, has been criticised with many on social media calling it insensitive and deeply intrusive, writes PTI.

Chakraborty, in an interview, had said she was being targetted in the case, calling the media scrutiny of her relationship with the actor a “witch hunt”.

According to PTI, on August 31, South star Lakshmi Manchu lamented that media had made a monster out of Chakraborty and asked them to refrain from “being evil and cruel” towards her.

Balan’s tweet came in response to Manchu Balan posted a statement and said that the coverage into Rajput’s death is unfortunate.

Balan, 41 questioned: “Isn’t it supposed to be ‘innocent until proven guilty’, or is it now ‘guilty until proven innocent’!?” The

The Shakuntala Devi star requested people to let the law take its course: “Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”

Vidya Balan’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2GlsHq6

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook