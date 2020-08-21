Indian director-actress Pooja Bhatt makes Instagram private after facing cyber bullying by women

KATHMANDU: Bollywood film director and actor Pooja Bhatt is the victim of cyber bullying by women on social media — after complaining of receiving death threats on Instagram, she has made her account private.
Taking to her Twitter on August 21, Bhatt wrote: “People threatening violence/hurling abuse, suggesting you die seems to have become a norm on @instagram when reported, #Instagram mostly responds saying that the conduct does not go against their guidelines & suggests you block them. #Twitter has far better standards/guidelines.”
In another post, she tweeted, “What’s even worse is that most of the abuse and messages screaming ‘Go die’ or ‘why don’t you kill yourself’ come from women or at least people pretending to be women — one can’t really tell with @instagram anymore. Get your act together @instagram cyber bullying is a crime.”
Pooja along with her father fimmaker Mahesh Bhatt and sister Alia Bhatt have been facing ire of netizens on social media ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. That’s especially because of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s close association with Mahesh.
Pooja’s comeback film Sadak 2 has also been facing flak from netizens who have accused the Bhatt family of championing nepotism.
Pooja’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2YndniH
