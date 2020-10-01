Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appears before Mumbai police for questioning in alleged sexual assault case

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Responding to summons of the Mumbai police, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reached the Versova Police Station on October 1 in connection with the alleged sexual assault case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh.

The police had issued a summon on September 30 for questioning.

According to ANI, a team of Versova Police Station took Ghosh to a government hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri for a medical test in the case. The actress had last month filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

On September 20, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment.

ANI quoted Ghosh as saying, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me. I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him.

Post the allegations, Kashyap had denied the allegations on Twitter.

