Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, comedian Kunal Kamra award framed chappals to TV anchor Arnab Goswami

KATHMANDU: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and comedian Kunal Kamra presented framed ‘chappal’ as ‘Excellence in Journalism Award’ to TV anchor Arnab Goswami.

On September 10, Kamra shared on his social media a photo of him and birthday boy Kashyap holding two framed chappals (slippers) outside the office of Republic TV. And the frame read, “Awarded to Arnab Goswami.”

In the caption, Kamra revealed that the duo had visited the channel’s office to give Goswami the award but they were denied permission to enter the premises.

Kamra’s caption reads, “Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award… Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai…”

Kashyap also shared the same photo with the caption, “Best birthday ever.. me and @kuna_kamra went to @republicworld to give Arnab the “Paragon excellence in journalism award” .. they said — not allowed without permission.. here is fantasising that “Republic follows what they preach.”

Indian media, especially television, has recently been receiving flak for their extensive coverage of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the so-called witch hunt of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. There is a growing criticism on how media is not reporting on news that matter like the fall in India’s GDP by 23.9 per cent, the fate of students appearing for JEE NEET, the devastating Assam floods, among others.

Kunal Kamra’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CE84PXJFfHY/

Anurag Kashyap’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CE86ZDNBzj0/

