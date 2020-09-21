Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by budding actress Payal Ghosh, said he intends to pursue legal action while the actress has said she will file an FIR against him.

Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the #MeToo had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a “mere tool for character assassination”, as per PTI.

On Septmeber 19, Ghosh claimed on Twitter that the Gangs of Wasseypur director was sexually inappropriate with her, an allegation he described as "baseless". Kashyap said it was an attempt to silence him.

According to PTI, the statement issued by the 48-year-old director's lawyer Priyanka Khimani reads: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.

These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest… My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent." Kashyap has also been backed by his former wives Arti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin.

Meanwhile, Ghosh said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station by September 21 evening, according to ANI.

The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

Ghosh also talked about her meeting with the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker and said, "I don't know whether Anurag Kashyap consumes drugs or not but when the incident took place, he was smoking something but it was definitely not a cigarette."

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook