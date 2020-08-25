Indian singer Amaal Mallik, Salman Khan fans engage in Twitter battle

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: After being bullied and trolled by fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Indian singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with them on August 24 — he declared that while he respects Khan for launching him, he will not tolerate negative behaviour from his fans.

Referring to Khan’s fans as Bhaitards, Mallik wrote: “Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards. It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take s**t from his fans or any one.”

In a separate tweet, he clarified that his Twitter account has not been hacked.

It all started with a user tagging Mallik in a tweet and wrote: “@AmaalMallik bhai be Safe…Bhai is on the way,” along with a tweet carrying a picture of Khan driving a car.

Mallik replied: “Bhai is in Panvel, I’m sure he will call before coming.”

However, he received support from the fans of another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

“#AmaalMallik hammered Salman Fans and he is trending on Twitter. While Bhaitards couldn’t even trend against him. This has to be one of the brutal defeats on Twitter. One Man and An SRKian. Well Done @AmaalMallik !!,” tweeted an SRK fan extending support to Amaal. — HNS

