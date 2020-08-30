Indian star Sunny Leone’s name features on college merit list for 3rd time, police complaint lodged

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s name has featured on the the merit list for English honours in Barasat Government College in West Bengal for the third day on August 30, and the institute has lodged a complaint with the police against the mischief makers.
According to ANI, her name was preceded by that of US pornstar Dani Daniels and webcam model from Lebanon, Mia Khalifa. The names were accompanied with application and form numbers.
An FIR has been lodged at Barasat police station against the mischief makers. The college students union run by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad filed a separate FIR at the police station alleging that vested interests are at work to malign the educational institution, ANI quoted a college official as saying.
On August 28 Leone’s name had appeared in the 151st position on the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district. This was preceded by her name topping the merit list again for English Honours at Asutosh College in the city on August 27.
Asutosh College filed a complaint with the cyber cell at Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, and also ordered an internal probe, a college official had said.
