Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s pix of driving Lamborghini with face mask on goes viral

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian superstar Rajinikanth has driven a Lamborghini wearing a face mask — and a picture of the same has gone viral on social media.

The actor is seen dressed in a plain white attire and a white mask behind the wheel of the Lamborghini.

And the fans of the superstar have launched hashtag #LionInLamborghini on Twitter. “Wear Mask!!! Prevent Corona Risk!! #LionInLamborghini #Rajnikanth,” wrote a fan.

“He himself is Self driving the car for safety,” noted another fan.

“He is the brand ambassador for being simple… Yes he is a Superstar,” wrote a fan.

“He practices what he preaches. Wearing Mask inside his own car as well. Leader for a reason,” gushed another fan.

“Even at the AGE 70 Yrs this Man Thalaivar @rajinikanth Super Active & Energetic like any Youngsters. On Screen his Heroic Stunts & energy Fire Offscreen his Simple Persona,” wrote another fan.

