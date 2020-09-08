India’s narcotics wing arrest actress Rhea Chakraborty, her legal team slams central agencies for hounding her for being in love with a drug addict

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India on September 8 in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case while her legal team has slammed central agencies for “hounding” a lone woman “just because she was in love with a drug addict”.

“Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed,” PTI quoted deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra as saying.

She was taken to a public hospital here for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest.

The 28-year-old had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. She was also interrogated by the CBI probe team and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

NCB recently arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges. Rajput’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money.

Meanwhile, minutes after her arrest after a tough three-days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, her legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Manshinde slammed central agencies, according to IANS. He was quoted as saying by IANS, “Central Agencies hounding a single Woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs.”

Manshinde also talked about the fresh complaint filed by his client with the Mumbai Police, according to IANS. “CBI will investigate if the Doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. There’s no negligence alleged but Criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which are not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigations,” he said.

Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment here on June 14.

