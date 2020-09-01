Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn welcome first child Lyra

KATHMANDU: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have become parents to their first child, a baby girl. They have named her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
Sheeran gave an update to fans on Instagram: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”
Sheeran and Seaborn, who have been in a relationship since 2015, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony last January.
Ed Sheeran’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEliNEOBw3O/
