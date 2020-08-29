Is Brad Pitt dating German model Nicole Poturalski?

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski who goes professionally by the name Nico Mary, and bears a resemblance to Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie, are a couple and their relationship may go as far as nine months back.

According to ANI, the duo were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November 2019. And at present they are dating each other and are enjoying a vacation in each other’s company.

ANI quoted a source as telling Page Six: “They are seeing each other. They’re enjoying a vacation together.”

It added that the source added Pitt, 59 went from LAX to Paris to meet up with Poturalski, who flew to the City of Light from Berlin. But photos have surfaced of the duo sitting together in a VIP box at rapper West’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl way back in November, 2019. In the pictures, Pitt seems to be smitten with Poturalski, as the two laugh and appear to be deep in conversation, writes ANI.

Previously an obscure model, Poturalski may have been hinting at the relationship for months on social media. She’s posted pictures on Instagram referring to her “better half” including one shot of herself solo in Los Angeles with the caption, “Missing my strolls with my Love”, ANI stated.

Page Six reported that Pitt is still embroiled in a dragged-out divorce from Jolie. Reports said he and Poturalski were headed to Chateau Miraval — the $67 million French estate and winery that he bought with Jolie in 2011, where they later tied the knot. The property has reportedly been a bone of contention in the divorce, according to ANI.

