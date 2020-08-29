Is Brad Pitt dating German model Nicole Poturalski?

KATHMANDU: Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski who goes professionally by the name Nico Mary, and bears a resemblance to Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie, are a couple and their relationship may go as far as nine months back.
According to ANI, the duo were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November 2019. And at present they are dating each other and are enjoying a vacation in each other’s company.
ANI quoted a source as telling Page Six: “They are seeing each other. They’re enjoying a vacation together.”
It added that the source added Pitt, 59 went from LAX to Paris to meet up with Poturalski, who flew to the City of Light from Berlin. But photos have surfaced of the duo sitting together in a VIP box at rapper West’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl way back in November, 2019. In the pictures, Pitt seems to be smitten with Poturalski, as the two laugh and appear to be deep in conversation, writes ANI.
Previously an obscure model, Poturalski may have been hinting at the relationship for months on social media. She’s posted pictures on Instagram referring to her “better half” including one shot of herself solo in Los Angeles with the caption, “Missing my strolls with my Love”, ANI stated.
Page Six reported that Pitt is still embroiled in a dragged-out divorce from Jolie. Reports said he and Poturalski were headed to Chateau Miraval — the $67 million French estate and winery that he bought with Jolie in 2011, where they later tied the knot. The property has reportedly been a bone of contention in the divorce, according to ANI.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 28 Nepal Police arrested several e-commerce entrepreneurs, including more than 20 delivery persons, yesterday, stating that home delivery services were against prohibitory orders issued by the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on August 26. The orders, which were first Read More...
POKHARA: The prohibitory order earlier decreed in Kaski district in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which was in effect till Friday, will not be prolonged. However, specific restrictions will still remain. A meeting of the Crisis Management Committee, Kaski held under Chief District Officer Gyan Pr Read More...
POKHARA: The prohibitory order which had earlier been imposed in Syangja district to control the increasing spread of Covid-19, has been prolonged by a week until September 3. According to the Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee took Read More...
BAJURA: Sushila Sarki of Pipaladi in Budinanda Municipality of Bajura district, who had come to Kathmandu for treatment of her ailing husband along with her four children, has been stranded in Kathmandu since the beginning of COVID-19 crisis. "We used to make our living as daily wage earners. Read More...
WASHINGTON: Public health experts expressed concern Friday about President Donald Trump's largely mask-free, socially un-distanced Republican convention event on the White House lawn, saying some of his 1,500 guests may have inadvertently brought and spread the coronavirus to others. “There alm Read More...
LONDONDERRY: Fresh off accepting the Republican Party’s nomination, President Donald Trump said Friday he was the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob,” as he lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House the night before. Sowing fear about Read More...
KARACHI: Heavy rains hit parts of Pakistan for a fifth straight night, bringing more flooding to the financial capital Karachi and towns and villages and leaving at least 63 people dead, officials said Friday. Rescuers evacuated people from flooded neighborhoods. About 30 inches (76 centimeters) Read More...
NEW YORK: Investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd and social media app Triller Inc have not submitted an offer for the TikTok assets that China’s ByteDance is seeking to a divest, a spokesman for the short video app said on Friday. Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday, citing a pers Read More...