Is BTS’ V ‘Absolute King of K-pop’? 

KATHMANDU: V aka Taehyung of BTS has been dubbed ‘Absolute King of K-pop’ by a popular Japanese media following the popularity of Sweet Night, the soundtrack for the South Korean drama Itaewon Class.

According to allkpop.com, one of the popular Japanese media, Yahoo Japan highlighted BTS’ V as the ‘Absolute King of K-pop’ in their recent review of South Korean drama Itaewon Class.



The review calls the drama a ‘hit’ and praises the original tracks of the drama that matches the sentiment of the play including V, the online portal adds.

V debuted his new solo single Sweet Night at No 2 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, which ranks the bestselling tracks in the US every week looking at data from online stores like iTunes, Amazon and so on.



