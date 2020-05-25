Is Go Won Musk-Grimes’ baby godmother?

KATHMANDU: Is South Korean girl group LOONA’s Go Won Elon Musk and Grimes’ newborn baby’s godmother? According to Koreaboo, she just might be.
The portal states that Musk came out as a huge LOONA stan in 2018. Not just that, but his partner and the mother of his child Canadian musician Grimes said that she previously did work on vocals for love4eva.
Earlier this month, Grimes gave birth to their first child together — a boy named X Æ A-12 Musk. And while the baby’s name certainly gave everyone a lot to talk about, there’s bigger news that might break the Internet!
When a fan asked Grimes if LOONA’s Gowon was the godmother of their child, the singer replied: “Yes”.
Considering that Grimes has worked with LOONA before, the idea might not be so far-fetched but it remains to be seen whether Grimes was being facetious or not.
BARA: As many as four security personnel deputed at the District Police Office, Bara, have been confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus. According to Bara's Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit, all the infected persons are under observation in isolation at Kalaiya-based Coro Read More...
KATHMANDU: An Indian hacker, Ghost057-5P3C706, has taken down the website of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN)and placed an Indian flag along with a message on the home page. The hacker's message, posted on Sunday, read, "Just because we are silent and we don't react doesn't mean didn't no Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali actor Barsha Raut has come under fire from Nepali netizens for her recent (May 22) comment on the ongoing border issue. A clip that, along with other statements, shows the actress worrying for her 'Indian friends' has drawn flak from many Nepali netizens. “You love your countr Read More...
KATHMANDU: The ongoing Korean drama The King: Eternal Monarch, starring everyone's heartthrob Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, has been struggling with poor ratings and harsh negative reviews. But a 'neck kiss' between the two lead actors has perhaps silenced some of the bitter criticism. Accordin Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE has unveiled the music video teaser for their song MORE & MORE, according to The Korea Times. Their agency JYP Entertainment shared the clip on its social media on May 24 whetting fans' appetite for the group's comeback which is set for June 1, that will Read More...
KATHMANDU: It looks like BIGBANG’s G-Dragon spent some quality time with his brother-in-law, actor Kim Min Joon. According to Soompi, on May 23 G-Dragon’s sister Dami Kwon revealed on Instagram that her husband Kim Min Joon had hung out with her younger brother. Sharing a photo of the Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS's Suga made his solo comeback as Agust D after four years and on May 22 released D-2, his second mixtape along with the music video for lead single Daechwita. His fans were over the moon with the news and it is no surprise that Suga as Agust D is setting and breaking records. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Cody Simpson has collaborated on a new music video with partner Miley Cyrus while they are stuck in their Los Angeles home for quarantine. According to The Rolling Stone, the song Captain’s Dance With the Devil, uses a sailor metaphor to tell the story of a teenage heroin addict. Read More...