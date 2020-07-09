Javicia Leslie is the new Batwoman

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Javicia Leslie, known for TV shows like God Friended Me and The Family Business has been cast as new Batwoman for the second season of the superhero series at The CW. Leslie has replaced Ruby Rose.

According to PTI, the actor will play Ryan Wilder, who also hails from the LGBTQ community like Rose’s Kate Kane/ Batwoman. Leslie has said she is extremely proud to be the first black female actor to play the iconic role of Batwoman. “As a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” she was quoted as saying.

Ryan is described as a woman in her mid-20s who is about to become Batwoman. She is nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her, as well as a former drug-runner who is now reformed, sober, and living in a van, as per PTI.

Congratulating Leslie, former Batwoman Rose wrote her her instagram, “OMG! This is amazing! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!”

Rose, the first lesbian live-action superhero on TV, exited the series in a shock announcement in May.

Here’s a link to Rose’s instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCZebKqp9pD/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook