Javicia Leslie is the new Batwoman

KATHMANDU: Javicia Leslie, known for TV shows like God Friended Me and The Family Business has been cast as new Batwoman for the second season of the superhero series at The CW. Leslie has replaced Ruby Rose.
According to PTI, the actor will play Ryan Wilder, who also hails from the LGBTQ community like Rose’s Kate Kane/ Batwoman. Leslie has said she is extremely proud to be the first black female actor to play the iconic role of Batwoman. “As a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” she was quoted as saying.
Ryan is described as a woman in her mid-20s who is about to become Batwoman. She is nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her, as well as a former drug-runner who is now reformed, sober, and living in a van, as per PTI.
Congratulating Leslie, former Batwoman Rose wrote her her instagram, “OMG! This is amazing! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!”
Rose, the first lesbian live-action superhero on TV, exited the series in a shock announcement in May.
Here’s a link to Rose’s instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCZebKqp9pD/
KATHMANDU: India's challenges with the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues with the confirmation of more than 22,000 cases on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry of India, in the last 24 hours, as many as 22,752 positive cases of the respiratory infection have been detected country Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 95 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Wednesday. According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the Read More...
ABUJA: Seven people were killed in an explosion at the Gbetiokun oil field in southern Nigeria’s Niger Delta region during the installation of a ladder on a platform, the state oil company said on Wednesday. Accidents and pipeline attacks in the Niger Delta are common in Nigeria, cutting into t Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: After a 117-day absence, international cricket returned in familiar fashion on Wednesday as rain delayed the first test between England and West Indies before the hosts lost Dom Sibley for 0 then reached 35-1 as bad light brought an early tea. Much else about the occasion felt Read More...
MANCHESTER: David Silva scored one goal and made two more as Manchester City put on a passing masterclass to overwhelm Newcastle United with a 5-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday. Having announced that he will leave the club at the end of this season after a 10-year spell, the 34- Read More...
BRIGHTON: Mohamed Salah scored twice as champions Liverpool moved on to 92 points with a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday. The victory kept Liverpool on target to secure a record Premier League points tally, with Juergen Klopp's side needing nine from Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 8 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said protection of the most vulnerable, including migrant workers and those in informal sectors, and provision of adequate social security and health care was the key to minimise the impact of COVID-19. Addressing virtual ‘Global Summit on COVID Read More...
Barca beat Espanyol 1-0 in city derby Suarez won the match with his 195th goal for the club Espanyol were relegated after 26 years in La Liga BARCELONA: Barcelona kept up their pursuit of leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga title race by beating city rivals Espanyol 1-0 at home Read More...