Jay-Z, Pharrell release Entrepreneur, new song about Black ambition

KATHMANDU: American artistes Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have released a new song about Black ambition titled Entrepreneur.

Released on August 21, the track is in conjunction with TIME’s special cover project The New American Revolution — it was curated by Williams and includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others about the inequalities Black people encounter in the US.

“Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” raps Jay-Z, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.”

On the track, Williams sings: “In this position with no choice/The system imprison young Black boys/Distract with white noise.”

According to the Associated Press Williams told TIME the song is “about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with”.

“Especially as someone of colour, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages,” he continued. “How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?,” Williams was quoted as saying.

Jay-Z is the featured artiste on Williams’ song.

Check out the track here: https://youtu.be/bTOoY5MIkvM

