Jennifer Aniston joins ‘Women Supporting Women’ viral challenge

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Many Instagram feeds have been filled with with black-and-white images of women over the past few days — and Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is latest to take part in this ‘Women Supporting Women’ challenge.

Aniston extended her gratitude to all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life and the uplifting messages that she’d received from them, while accepting the challenge.

The actress has shared a glamorous monochromatic picture of herself in an oversized denim shirt and shorts, with her locks left free.

Along with the photo, the Friends actress wrote: “Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn’t love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted!”

She continued: “And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other.”

The ‘Women Supporting Women’ viral challenge is trending on Instagram with several women users taking up the challenge and further nominating other women in their circle for the same.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook