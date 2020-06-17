Jennifer Garner takes a walk with her cat in a stroller

KATHMANDU: American actor Jennifer Garner loves her cat like the way she loves her children and thus carries it in a stroller.
Recently the actor was spotted out on a walk with her children along with their family cat in a stroller. And when asked about why she carries her cat in a stroller by comedian Ellen DeGeneres in a virtual chat, Garner, 48 revealed, “One of my children was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house and I said ‘What can we do?’ We have to just commit to going for walks.”
And she also wanted to take the cat out with her and thus “ordered a cat stroller”.
Meanwhile, Garner joked that she blames Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica, for the purchase.
“I want Jessica Seinfeld to know that I blame her because she is like a cat lady, and all of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks. And it has a leash,” ANI quoted Garner as saying.
Source: ANI
