Ji Chang-wook, Kim Yoo-jung’s Backstreet Rookie to follow Lee Min-ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch

KATHMANDU: Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung’s Backstreet Rookie is set to follow the Lee Min-ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch that bid farewell on June 12.
According to Soompi, the fantasy romance drama aired on SBS starring Lee and Kim Go-eun on was about a mysterious parallel universe and a romance between Min-ho’s Lee Gon and Kim Go-eun’s Jung Tae-eul.
The The comeback drama of Lee after his military service began on April 17 on a high note but its ratings went downhill in the middle of the drama to rise to an average rating for the finale..
Backstreet Rookie, a romantic comedy, will take over the time slot previously occupied by The King: Eternal Monarch starting June 19.
The webtoon-based series also stars idol-turned-actresses Han Sun-hwa and LABOUM’s Solbin among others.
