Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome baby girl as first child

KATHMANDU: Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents to a baby girl — the American actress and singer announced the birth of their first child on July 27.
“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for the couple said in a statement, according to Reuters.
British actress Turner, 24, famous for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married in 2019.
According to celebrity website TMZ.com, the baby has been named Willa, and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.
PALPA: Thirty-three houses at Panimill in Tinau Rural Municipality-3 of Palpa district are at a risk of being swept away by a landslide. The road leading from Panimil in Palpa-Butwal road section along the Siddhartha Highway to a limestone quarry belonging to Arghakhanchi Cement has caved in vari Read More...
DHANGADHI: Vehicular movement along the East-West Highway came to a halt as locals obstructed the road after a scooter rider was killed in a truck-hit in Kailali district, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Santoshi Bohara (26) of Lamkichuha Municipality-6 in the district. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 347,275 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital. Actor and Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan revealed the news on Twitter on July 27 afternoon. “Thank you all for your continued prayers Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS want to share some positive energy amid the coronavirus pandemic — the South Korean pop group is readying to release a new digital single in English on August 21. The band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they "wanted to share some positi Read More...
MANCHESTER: England had the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 test wickets. Broad, who had taken four wickets in the tourists' Read More...
BAJURA: The Indian government has imposed a restriction on Nepalis from entering into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. Anil Kumar Shukla, Sub-district official of Dharchula in India, sent a written note to the District Administration Office, Darchula to prohibit the entry of Nepalis i Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance. Following are the records they have broken this season: * Juergen Klopp's side sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01 Read More...