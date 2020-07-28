Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome baby girl as first child

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents to a baby girl — the American actress and singer announced the birth of their first child on July 27.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for the couple said in a statement, according to Reuters.

British actress Turner, 24, famous for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married in 2019.

According to celebrity website TMZ.com, the baby has been named Willa, and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.

