John Cena calls Ranveer ‘Stone Cold Singh’ drawing Bollywood actor’s reaction

KATHMANDU: American wrestler-actor John Cena has called Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as ‘Stone Cold Singh’ — merging the looks of wrestler Stone Cold and Singh, Cena posted the photoshopped picture on his Instagram post on May 29.

In the post, one can see the merged looks of wrestler Stone Cold and Singh, in his ‘Khilji’ character from the film Padmaavat.

The WWE superstar has titled the morphed picture as: ‘Stone Cold Singh’.

Interestingly, the picture has grabbed the attention of many including Singh who commented: “Hahahahaha,” followed by a laughing emoticon.

Link to John Cena’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAxZO8pFl6S/

