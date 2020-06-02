John Legend ‘no less friends’ with Kanye West because of Trump, says both have gone their separate ways

LOS ANGELES: American singer John Legend and rapper Kanye West are no less friends because of the Donald Trump thing, it is just that they are doing their own thing.
Clarifying that politics has nothing to do with their friendship, 41-year-old Legend told The Times that they have both “gone their separate ways”.
Legend has appeared on eight of the rapper’s tracks over the years, after signing with his record label, GOOD Music, in 2004.
“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the (Donald) Trump thing. I just think we’re doing our own thing,” Legend said.
“He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in LA. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artiste, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life. But what I’ve always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music,” he added.
Legend added musically “they’re no longer in the same place either”.
“He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focussed on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places,” the singer said.
The All of Me hitmaker went on to confess that while he was “disappointed” in West’s vocal support of Trump, he wasn’t “planning on disowning him because of it”.
He said that they were “never the closest of friends” to begin with.
