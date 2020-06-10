Johnny Depp trends as Deppheads turn to Twitter to celebrate his birthday

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Be it recalling Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s diverse roles in movies or wishing him a happy birthday, fans of the actor took to Twitter to mark his 57th birthday, further making #Johnny Depp trend on Twitter on June 9.

The Deppheads took to Twitter to pay a tribute to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

One of such tweets read: “Happy early birthday, at least for me, to Johnny Depp. You give me the purest smiles. Every day, I’m glad, you’re on this planet. You make me believe that there are good people here. I love you. Happy Birthday! #JohnnyDepp.”

Another fan wrote: “Happy 57th Birthday Johnny Depp!! my fave human, my hero, my inspiration. I pray for your save, health, and happiness. Have a great day and enjoy your birthday#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp”

“#JohnnyDepp Happy Birthday to #Johnny depp one of the finest actors in the Film industry, multi-talented actor,” wrote another user.

Depp, is one widely loved actor in the acting industry with credits including movies such as Public Enemies, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Fantastic Beasts sequel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and many more, while his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean is, no doubt, but one loved character of him, writes ANI.

