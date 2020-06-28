Join BLACKPINK Live Comeback Party on Twitter on June 30

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: On June 26, K-pop’s BLACKPINK released their pre-single How You Like That and the music video for the same. Alongside the four-piece group also released their official Twitter account.

And on June 30, Twitter will host BLACKPINK Live Comeback Party as a #TwitterBlueroom Q&A session.

According to The Jakarta Post, fans can watch the session live on BLACKPINK’s official Twitter account and interact with the group directly using the hashtags #Ask_BLACKPINK and #TwitterBlueroom.

A live chat room will also allow fans to enjoy similar features.

It also reports that BLACKPINK’s special custom emojis drawn by the members themselves are available on Twitter until August 31 for fans to use to show support by adding a hashtag to the member’s name.

The Jakarta Post quoted Kim Yeon-jeong Kim, head of the global Kpop and K-content partnerships at Twitter, as saying, “BLACKPINK LIVE Comeback Party on #TwitterBlueroom and special custom emojis will help K-pop fans interact with BLACKPINK members directly in real time through improved live experience and innovative formats.”

Additionally BLACPINK’s MV for How You Like That racked in over 100 million views on YouTube at the fastest pace ever, the group’s label YG Entertainment said on June 28.

The Korea Herald reported the 100 million views were reached at around 2:23 am on Sunday, about 32 hours after the music video was released, according to YG Entertainment.

The previous record was set by BTS in April 2019 with Boy With Luv.

BLACKPINK’s new song also ranked at the top of iTunes charts in 60 nations, according to YG.

How You Like That is the first the act’s two pre-release singles from its first studio album scheduled to come out in September. A follow-up single has been announced for sometime during July or August.

Link to BLACKPINK’s official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/BLACKPINK

