Join BLACKPINK Live Comeback Party on Twitter on June 30

KATHMANDU: On June 26, K-pop’s BLACKPINK released their pre-single How You Like That and the music video for the same. Alongside the four-piece group also released their official Twitter account.
And on June 30, Twitter will host BLACKPINK Live Comeback Party as a #TwitterBlueroom Q&A session.
According to The Jakarta Post, fans can watch the session live on BLACKPINK’s official Twitter account and interact with the group directly using the hashtags #Ask_BLACKPINK and #TwitterBlueroom.
A live chat room will also allow fans to enjoy similar features.
It also reports that BLACKPINK’s special custom emojis drawn by the members themselves are available on Twitter until August 31 for fans to use to show support by adding a hashtag to the member’s name.
The Jakarta Post quoted Kim Yeon-jeong Kim, head of the global Kpop and K-content partnerships at Twitter, as saying, “BLACKPINK LIVE Comeback Party on #TwitterBlueroom and special custom emojis will help K-pop fans interact with BLACKPINK members directly in real time through improved live experience and innovative formats.”
Additionally BLACPINK’s MV for How You Like That racked in over 100 million views on YouTube at the fastest pace ever, the group’s label YG Entertainment said on June 28.
The Korea Herald reported the 100 million views were reached at around 2:23 am on Sunday, about 32 hours after the music video was released, according to YG Entertainment.
The previous record was set by BTS in April 2019 with Boy With Luv.
BLACKPINK’s new song also ranked at the top of iTunes charts in 60 nations, according to YG.
How You Like That is the first the act’s two pre-release singles from its first studio album scheduled to come out in September. A follow-up single has been announced for sometime during July or August.
Link to BLACKPINK’s official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/BLACKPINK
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 210,876 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 294,034 Rapid Diagn Read More...
MADRID: Sevilla drew with Valladolid 1-1 on Friday for its fourth straight setback in the Spanish league, missing a chance to retake third place from Atlético Madrid. Lucas Ocampos converted an 83rd-minute penalty kick to salvage the tie, the fourth consecutive for Sevilla since it returned from Read More...
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in form. He set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 on Friday and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title. Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form p Read More...
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND: English champion Liverpool has condemned the behaviour of crowds of fans who gathered in the city to celebrate the club's Premier League title win after a 30-year wait. Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order for Liverpool city centre on Friday night. This allowed police to Read More...
DAMAULI: Swab samples collected from 192 people from Bandipur and Aanbukhaireni rural municipalities have been sent to Gandaki Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Pokhara for COVID-19 test. The specimen were collected from more than 100 persons from Bandipur after heath workers and security pe Read More...
VIGO: Spain striker Iago Aspas dealt a fresh blow to Barcelona's La Liga title hopes by striking a late free kick to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to the Catalans on Saturday as Quique Setien's side twice threw away the lead in a thrilling match. The draw put Barca back on top of the table o Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 27 With people gradually returning home after completing mandatory quarantine stay, government quarantine shelters in Banke are becoming empty. There are some 114 quarantine shelters with 6,208 beds in eight local levels of the district. According to District Health Office Coro Read More...