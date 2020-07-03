Judge rules Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun can go ahead

KATHMANDU: A British judge has rejected an attempt by The Sun newspaper to throw out a libel suit from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp over claims he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, at London’s High Court for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling Depp a “wife beater”, according to Reuters.
And last week, Judge Andrew Nicol ruled that Depp had not fully complied with a court order by not supplying details of mobile phone texts to his assistant which The Sun’s legal team said referred to obtaining drugs for the actor.
Reuters quoted the paper’s lawyer, Adam Wolanski, arguing that the breach meant that the case should be thrown out, but Nicol said on July 2 that would not be just.
“The claim is far advanced and the trial is imminent,” Nicol was quoted as saying. “Despite the breach which I have found and despite Mr Wolanski’s submissions, I am not persuaded that the trial of the claim would be unfair.”
Depp married actress Heard in February 2015 but she filed for divorce after just 15 months. She has accused him of physical abuse during their relationship, allegations he denies.
KATHMANDU: Activists of 'Enough is Enough' campaign today held a discussion with the Minister of Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, to draw the government's attention towards the demands put forth by the campaigners. They have insisted that the government take the demands seriously and ac Read More...
DHANGADHI: Sudurpaschim Province has not been able to hold any discussion on budget even after unveiling it more than two weeks ago. The deliberation on budget could not proceed even after 17 days since the parties in opposition have been obstructing the Provincial Assembly meeting. Main oppositi Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday. British and German media reported on Tuesday that Bayern had reached an agreement with City to s Read More...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease. The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid t Read More...
Kathmandu, July 2 Youths hold placards while maintaining safe distance as they take part in a protest at Patan on Thursday demanding better and effective response from the government in handling COVID-19 outbreak. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has visited the HAMS hospital to take stock of health of youth activists who have been staging a fast-unto-death Satyagraha for the last six days. Activist Iih along with others have been staging the Satyagraha demanding that the government correct its cour Read More...
BANGKOK: Bua used to earn up to 40,000 baht ($1,300) a month as a sex worker in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Mai when the coronavirus forced entertainment venues to close, leaving her jobless. Since March, the 32-year-old single mother, who is Burmese, has racked up debts of more than 1 Read More...
GABORONE: The number of elephants found dead in Botswana's Okavango Panhandle has risen to 275 from 154 reported two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday. Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found Read More...