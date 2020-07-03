Judge rules Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun can go ahead

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A British judge has rejected an attempt by The Sun newspaper to throw out a libel suit from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp over claims he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, at London’s High Court for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling Depp a “wife beater”, according to Reuters.

And last week, Judge Andrew Nicol ruled that Depp had not fully complied with a court order by not supplying details of mobile phone texts to his assistant which The Sun’s legal team said referred to obtaining drugs for the actor.

Reuters quoted the paper’s lawyer, Adam Wolanski, arguing that the breach meant that the case should be thrown out, but Nicol said on July 2 that would not be just.

“The claim is far advanced and the trial is imminent,” Nicol was quoted as saying. “Despite the breach which I have found and despite Mr Wolanski’s submissions, I am not persuaded that the trial of the claim would be unfair.”

Depp married actress Heard in February 2015 but she filed for divorce after just 15 months. She has accused him of physical abuse during their relationship, allegations he denies.

