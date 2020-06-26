Justin Bieber files $20m lawsuit against women who’ve accused him of sexual assault

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Canadian singer Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the two women who recently accused him of sexual assault on social media.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims the calls as “malicious” and the singer has sued the accusers for $10 million each.

Bieber’s suit claims that the women “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault,” according to vulture.com.

He goes on to claim in the suit that “it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalise on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.”

One of the two accusers had alleged on Twitter that the Sorry singer assaulted her when he was visiting the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas in 2014.

According to ANI, the alleged assault took place in a room of Four Seasons hotel but the documents from the court state that Bieber has never stayed in the said hotel and was instead staying at a rental property nearby with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The second accuser said that the 26-year-old singer had assaulted her in New York City in the year 2015 while he was there to attend Met Gala.|

The suit also states that the accuser is a fan of the musician and is often seen waiting outside Bieber’s hotels seeking attention from him, according to ANI.

