Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Entertainment > Justin Sam wins American Idol, Arthur Gunn finishes second

Justin Sam wins American Idol, Arthur Gunn finishes second

Published: May 18, 2020 8:30 am On: Entertainment
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Just Sam has been declared the winner of the 18th edition of American Idol.

Dibesh Pokharel, stage name Arthur Gunn, was the runner-up in the popular American musical reality show.

Pokharel had performed a rocking take on Gavin Degraw’s ‘I Don’t Want To Be’, to secure a spot at Top 2 along with Just Sam.

However, his performance of ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival during the show’s finale could not garner enough votes to push him to the ultimate position.

Arthur Gunn had struck a chord with the judges and audiences ever since he auditioned for the singing show that has produced many stars.

The judges had always been generous with compliments and suggestions for Gunn.

“If there are anymore like you in Kathmandu, please get on the phone and call them and tell them to come out next year! Please!!” Luke Bryan said to Arthur Gunn in the finale.

This year’s finale was different than the previous years as the winner was crowned not on the Hollywood stage, but at their homes because of the Covid-19 lockdown. While the celebrations, too, were hush hush, they were no less significant.

Pokharel, 21, is the first Nepali-origin musician to reach this stage in the American show. Arthur, who moved to the United States five years ago, had auditioned for the show in Detroit.

VIDEO: 

Video Courtesy: American Idol/YouTube

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Madrid a draw away from Spanish title after win over Celta

Share Now:

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Real Madrid to the verge of its first Spanish league title in five years. Ronaldo scored early in each half as Madrid defeated 10-man Celta Vigo 4-1 on Wednesday to retake the league lead from Barcelona and move within a point of winning the title.

Monaco win 1st French league title in 17 years

Share Now:

On the night Monaco clinched its first French league title for 17 years, it was fitting that rising star Kylian Mbappe scored a superb goal.

Italian Cup title puts Juventus in line for treble

Share Now:

Juventus secured the first title of a possible treble by winning the Italian Cup with an authoritative 2-0 victory over Lazio in the final on Wednesday.

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as US political turmoil dents global risk appetite

Share Now:

China and Hong Kong stocks followed other Asian markets lower on Wednesday morning, as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetite in global markets.

Motor mouth: T rex could bite with the force of three cars

Share Now:

Scientists have come up with one more reason to be amazed by Tyrannosaurus rex. When the huge carnivorous dinosaur took a bite, it did so with an awe-inspiring force equal to the weight of three small cars, enabling it to crunch bones with ease.

New Zealand quake scientists discover surprise hot water

Share Now:

When researchers in New Zealand drilled deep into an earthquake fault, they stumbled upon a discovery they say could provide a significant new energy source for the South Pacific nation.

EU to back developing nations on climate with $890 mln package

Share Now:

The European Union will provide 800 million euros ($891 million) to help 79 African, Pacific and Caribbean (ACP) nations implement a global deal to combat climate change.

Erdogan says Turkey will act if Syrian Kurdish militia attacks: media

Share Now:

President Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington this week that Turkey would act “without asking anyone” if it faced any sort of attack from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times