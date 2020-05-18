Justin Sam wins American Idol, Arthur Gunn finishes second

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Just Sam has been declared the winner of the 18th edition of American Idol.

Dibesh Pokharel, stage name Arthur Gunn, was the runner-up in the popular American musical reality show.

Pokharel had performed a rocking take on Gavin Degraw’s ‘I Don’t Want To Be’, to secure a spot at Top 2 along with Just Sam.

However, his performance of ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival during the show’s finale could not garner enough votes to push him to the ultimate position.

Arthur Gunn had struck a chord with the judges and audiences ever since he auditioned for the singing show that has produced many stars.

The judges had always been generous with compliments and suggestions for Gunn.

“If there are anymore like you in Kathmandu, please get on the phone and call them and tell them to come out next year! Please!!” Luke Bryan said to Arthur Gunn in the finale.

This year’s finale was different than the previous years as the winner was crowned not on the Hollywood stage, but at their homes because of the Covid-19 lockdown. While the celebrations, too, were hush hush, they were no less significant.

Pokharel, 21, is the first Nepali-origin musician to reach this stage in the American show. Arthur, who moved to the United States five years ago, had auditioned for the show in Detroit.

