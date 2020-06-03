K-drama Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon unveils YouTube Gold Play Button for surpassing 1 million subscribers

KATHMANDU: Fresh off his immensely popular and critically acclaimed drama Itaewon Class, South Korea actor Park Seo Joon is celebrating another milestone in his career.
His YouTube channel Record PARK’s has surpassed one million subscribers.
And on June 1, actor Park held a livestream to celebrate this by a special unboxing of his Gold Play Button, which YouTube sends to creators who reach the milestone.
He is said to be the first Korean actor to receive the Gold Play Button.
Soompi reports that Park thanked his staff in the broadcast: “The staff who work with me work day and night to edit my videos. I really don’t do much, and I think I was able to get this thanks to all the people who have shown an interest in what I do in my daily life.”
Park Seo Joon opened his YouTube channel in July 2019.
Park is working on Dream, an upcoming film with with IU and Lee Hyun Woo.
Link to Record PARK’s: https://youtu.be/J45dwZAtXl0
