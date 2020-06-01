K-pop acts N.Flying, SF9, (G)I-DLe, ITZY among others in third KCON:TACT 2020 line-up 

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The third line-up of K-pop acts for KCON:TACT 2020 Summer includes 12 rising global sensations who offer a variety of talent and skill in the K-Pop industry.

(G)I-DLE, ITZY, OH MY GIRL, and BVNDIT round up the power girl groups, while solo artiste Chung Ha will will leave her mark with her top-tier performance. The boy groups that will be on KCON stage are ASTRO, SF9, ONF, VICTON, ATEEZ, TXT, and of course N.Flying.

The concert will be live streamed this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

KCON:TACT 2020 Summer will be streamed live for 24 hours each day for the entire week of June 20 to 26. The event will be broadcast on Mnet-Kpop’s official YouTube channel.

Check out the third line-up here: https://bit.ly/2Mf9eHn

