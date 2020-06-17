Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The member of K-pop boy band TST Yohan has died at the age of 28.

The death of Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jung-hwan, was confirmed by his label KJ Music entertainment, according to The Korea Times.

The label confirmed his death to local news outlets, saying, “Yohan has passed away on June 16.”

SPOTV News that broke the news on June 17 mentioned the family did not reveal the cause of Yohan’s death for privacy.

According to Kpopstarz, Yohan had been active on SNS and even celebrated his birthday in April.

His last update on his Instagram account was on May 31, which he captioned: “I want to go on a trip.”

Hanas (TST fans) are shocked at his untimely passing and have been leaving messages on his Instagram.

Yohan debuted in 2015 as a member of boy band NOM. After it disbanded, he joined the sextet Top Secret, or presently called TST, in 2017.

They released several songs, including She and Love Story, with their most recent work being Countdown, which was released in January.

Yohan was born in Ulsan, Korea on April 16, 1992. He was good at playing the piano and drums and was a huge fan of B.A.P, INFINITE, VIXX, and B.T.OB.

According to Koreaboo, Yohan’s mortuary has been set up at the Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul. His funeral procession will be on June 18, and he will be buried at the Yongin Catholic Park Cemetery.

