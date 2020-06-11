K-pop bands N Flying, AOA, SF9 to hold live online gig on June 13-14

KATHMANDU: Fans of FNC Entertainment that is home to rock acts like CNBlue and FT Island will be treated to an amazing online concert with the other music acts under this label.
N.Flying, AOA and SF9 are will hold an online concert on June 13 and 14.
Kpopstarz reports quoting an FNC Entertainment announcement that N.Flying, AOA, and SF9 will hold an online concert on June 13-14 in cooperation with KONTRA.
These groups have been appointed the Global Hallyu Ambassadors for Korea Brand and Entertainment EXPO 2020.
The online concert will be streamed through YouTube (Kontra&FNC) simultaneously on June 13 at 6:00 pm KST, while at 2:00 pm KST on June 14.
Fans are already looking forward to the performance by the artistes.
“IDK how it’ll be on an online concert, but N.Flying is literally THE BEST live!! I went to a K-pop event and all the people there for other groups just fell in love with N.Flying too! They really know how to rock the stage and have fun,” tweeted one fan.
“Omg, I hope AOA has a big setlist for this online concert…we deserve,” an AOA fan wrote.
The online concert is free for all viewers.
