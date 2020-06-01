K-pop best selling girl group TWICE drop ninth mini album ‘MORE & MORE’

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE released their much awaited ninth mini album MORE & MORE on June 1, and also a music video of a number with the same title.
MORE & MORE is a tropical house track about the emotions two people feel at the height of excitement and sweetness in a relationship, wanting each other more and more, reports Soompi.
TWICE, the nine-member best selling Korean girl group of all time, has teamed up with Spotify to offer a global listening party. They will be participating in a live chat with fans through the service at 9:30 pm KST on June 1, according to Allkpop.
Kpopstarz had reported that TWICE had broken records as pre-orders for MORE & MORE had officially surpassed 100,000 pre-order sales.
TikTok dance challenge ‘#moreandmoretwice’ will be launched as soon as the new song is released.
MORE & MORE comes nine months since their last album Feel Special in September 2019.
Link to MV: https://youtu.be/mH0_XpSHkZo
