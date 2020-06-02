K-pop BLACKPINK’s Lisa swindled out of almost 1 billion won by ex-manager 

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: BLACKPINK member Lisa was swindled out of nearly 1 billion won ($816,100) by a former manager.

BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment revealed this on June 2, according to The Korea Times.

Quoting YG, it reports the dispute had been settled because the former manager had returned “part” of the money and given Lisa a detailed compensation plan for the rest.

Neither the musician nor YG would make it a legal issue.

According to reports, the ex-manager enjoyed close relations with all BLACKPINK members since their debut in 2016. Taking advantage of this, it is said he off Lisa’s money, which she entrusted him to invest in real estate.

He reportedly spent the money in gambling and quit YG after it became an issue internally.

“An extremely inappropriate incident took place between an artist and a manager,” YG said in a statement. “We will tighten rules and supervision to prevent the same thing from happening again.”

