K-pop boy group EXO’s Sehun, Chanyeol to drop 2nd mini album in July

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop sensations Sehun and Chanyeol of popular boy group EXO are getting ready to drop their second album according to their label SM Entertainment.

The Korea Times quoted an SM official as saying, “The pair is aiming to drop the album this July.”

According to Kpopstarz, the label also also confirmed the completion of the shooting for the album jacket which is ready for finalisation.

It quoted SM Entertainment as having stated, “We also finished shooting the album jacket recently.”

However, details of the release are not known as of now.

Sehun and Chanyeol released their first album What a Life in July 2019 with three lead tracks — Just us 2, Closer to you and What a life.

EXO currently are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun and debuted in 2012 with MAMA, and shot to fame with Growl.

Xiumin, D.O. and Suho are currently in the military for their mandatory two-year draft.

Bandmate Baekhyun released his second solo mini-album Delight on May 25, with Candy as the title track. Candy Challenge, which is an intended cover of his dance steps through Tiktok, has gone viral.

