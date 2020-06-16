K-pop girl group BLACKPINK drop pre-release teaser posters

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s teaser posters for their pre-release How you like that were released on June 16.

Their label YG Entertainment float the photos of the four members in their official blog.

The pre-release will be out at 6:00 pm (KST) on June 26 according to the posters.

“BLACKPINK, which has created a sensation with its unexpected music and unique performances, is expected to shake global music markets again with ‘How you like that,'” YG said in a statement according to The Korea Times.

BLACKPINK ― Jenni, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo ― debuted in 2016 and have songs like Whistle, Boombaya to their credit.

The group will be releasing their first full-length album in September, with Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo also expected to release solo tracks.

Link: https://twitter.com/ygent_official/status/1272680330663616517

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook