K-pop girl group BLACKPINK release much anticipated How You Like That MV, launch official Twitter account too

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK dropped the music video for their new pre-single How You Like That on June 26.

This is their first single since Kill This Love in April 2019 and is a lead up to their first full length album that will be released in September with solo works to follow.

Just after the the premiere of the MV, the band also announced the launch of their official Twitter account — https://twitter.com/BLACKPINK, according to Soompi.

It goes on to add that till now, BLACKPINK had their news shared on YG Entertainment’s Twitter account and the BLINK (BLACKPINK’s official fan club name) account. Now, with BLACKPINK officially getting their own Twitter account, fans can get updates and news about the girl group there.

Ahead of the release the bandmates had said that they want to spread positive energy with How You Like That.

According to The Korea Herald, the BLACKPINK members shared the experience of recording their first full-length album and collaborating with Lady Gaga during a livestreamed press conference.

“We really tried to give people a positive and hopeful message through this song. I sang with the true heart, hoping that people can stand up even though they face difficult situations,” Jisoo said.

Jennie discussed working on new music that will be released in stages over the rest of the year.

“It’s been a long journey before we took on the challenge of making our first full-length studio album. As the pre-single How You Like That will hint at, we wanted to try new and various genres this time,” she said.

During the online event, which drew nearly 700,000 viewers at one point, the presenter said BLACKPINK had the most popular YouTube channel in South Korea.

In a further sign of its global success, Sour Candy, a single the band produced in collaboration with Lady Gaga, had racked up over 63 million views as of June 26.

Jennie explained how the collaboration came about — through a phone conversation with the popstar, who like BLACKPINK works with major US label Interscope Records.

“We are very glad to do the collaboration with her. We were a huge fan of Lady Gaga even before our debut. It was really fun working with her, and we are really thankful that many global fans loved it.”

The group has also collaborated with Dua Lipa earlier.

“I think collaboration is a work that gives positive energy to each other. Through musical exchanges we are inspired by each other and also has a new stimulus. As an artiste we are always thinking hard to bring a new side of us and to become more confident,” Jisoo said.

After releasing How You Like That, the group is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later in the day where they will be also performing How You Like That live for the first time.

The groups label YG Entertainment has said that BLACKPINK would release another single before its first full-length album comes out in September, with solo projects in the works for later this year.

Catch BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ here: https://youtu.be/ioNng23DkIM

Check out BLACKPINK’s first tweet: https://bit.ly/2BLIgov

