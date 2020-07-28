K-pop girl group BLACKPINK to drop album in October; is Selena Gomez featured mystery artiste for 2nd pre-release single?

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be releasing their first full studio album in October.
Quoting the official site of the group’s label YG Entertainment, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on July 28 stated that the agency has posted an album teaser poster titled ‘The Album’, with a pink tiara in the middle and the date ‘2020.10.02’ at the bottom.
This is the first full-length album from the four-member group, which debuted in 2016.
“In 2020, BLACKPINK will target the global music market on the back of systemic and thorough plans,” Yonhap quoted a YG Entertainment official as saying. “For a bigger expansion of BLACKPINK, our global project in cooperation with Universal Music Group is going on smoothly.”
Universal Music Group will represent the group’s music outside Asia.
BLACKPINK made their comeback on June 26 with How You Like That, the first of the two pre-release singles.
The second single is expected in August.
On July 28, quoting MyDaily Soompi reported that Selena Gomez is the artiste who will be featuring on BLACKPINK’s single.
In response to the report, YG Entertainment commented, “Please wait for the official announcement later.”
Rumours have been rife on the identity of the featured mystery artiste with many guessing it to be Arianda Grande after it was announced on July 23 that the new single would have a featuring artiste.
BLACKPINK’s recent collaboration was with Lady Gaga for Sour Candy this June. They have earlier worked together with Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make Up in 2017.
After breaking and making multiple records with their latest single How You Like That, BLACPINK recently became the most subscribed female artiste on YouTube with the group’s official YouTube channel having accumulated 42.6 million subscribers, edging out previous record holder Ariana Grande.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 347,275 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital. Actor and Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan revealed the news on Twitter on July 27 afternoon. “Thank you all for your continued prayers Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS want to share some positive energy amid the coronavirus pandemic — the South Korean pop group is readying to release a new digital single in English on August 21. The band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they "wanted to share some positi Read More...
MANCHESTER: England had the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 test wickets. Broad, who had taken four wickets in the tourists' Read More...
BAJURA: The Indian government has imposed a restriction on Nepalis from entering into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. Anil Kumar Shukla, Sub-district official of Dharchula in India, sent a written note to the District Administration Office, Darchula to prohibit the entry of Nepalis i Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance. Following are the records they have broken this season: * Juergen Klopp's side sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01 Read More...
LONDON: World champions England on Monday named batsman Joe Denly in their 14-man squad for the three-match one-day international series against Ireland starting on Thursday. Kent batsman Denly was dropped for England's second test against West Indies and did not return for the ongoing third matc Read More...