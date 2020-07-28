K-pop girl group BLACKPINK to drop album in October; is Selena Gomez featured mystery artiste for 2nd pre-release single?

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be releasing their first full studio album in October.

Quoting the official site of the group’s label YG Entertainment, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on July 28 stated that the agency has posted an album teaser poster titled ‘The Album’, with a pink tiara in the middle and the date ‘2020.10.02’ at the bottom.

This is the first full-length album from the four-member group, which debuted in 2016.

“In 2020, BLACKPINK will target the global music market on the back of systemic and thorough plans,” Yonhap quoted a YG Entertainment official as saying. “For a bigger expansion of BLACKPINK, our global project in cooperation with Universal Music Group is going on smoothly.”

Universal Music Group will represent the group’s music outside Asia.

BLACKPINK made their comeback on June 26 with How You Like That, the first of the two pre-release singles.

The second single is expected in August.

On July 28, quoting MyDaily Soompi reported that Selena Gomez is the artiste who will be featuring on BLACKPINK’s single.

In response to the report, YG Entertainment commented, “Please wait for the official announcement later.”

Rumours have been rife on the identity of the featured mystery artiste with many guessing it to be Arianda Grande after it was announced on July 23 that the new single would have a featuring artiste.

BLACKPINK’s recent collaboration was with Lady Gaga for Sour Candy this June. They have earlier worked together with Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make Up in 2017.

After breaking and making multiple records with their latest single How You Like That, BLACPINK recently became the most subscribed female artiste on YouTube with the group’s official YouTube channel having accumulated 42.6 million subscribers, edging out previous record holder Ariana Grande.

