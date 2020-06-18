K-pop girl group TWICE to go live this Saturday

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE plan to go live this Saturday, June 20. So, for ONCEs this weekend is made.
TWICE will be holding a performance, livestreamed in collaboration with Define® by ACUVUE® contact lenses.
Hellokpop reports the ACUVUE® Define® x TWICE Live is a livestream that will take place on June 20, 7:00 pm SGT.
It goes on to state the stream will be filmed from Korea, and feature exciting performances; it will even help one get up close and personal with each member, as they share beauty tips and engage in staring matches.
The liveshow is part of the #DEFINEthanksU initiative, which hopes to uplift and inspire women to take control of their health — all while staying home and adjusting to the new normal.
To be hosted on Facebook, fans can access the virtual through two easy steps. To join in, simply follow ACUVUE SG’s Facebook page and request access to the private ACUVUE® DEFINE® x TWICE group. Access to the group will be given within 48 hours — but only if you like the Facebook page.
Link to acuvesg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acuvuesg/
