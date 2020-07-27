K-pop group BTS to drop new English single on August 21; hope to share positive energy

KATHMANDU: BTS want to share some positive energy amid the coronavirus pandemic — the South Korean pop group is readying to release a new digital single in English on August 21. The band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they “wanted to share some positive energy” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Billboard.
“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” PTI quoted the group as saying.
“Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans,” the seven-member boy band comprising Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, was further quoted as saying.
The band have previously released English-language songs MIC Drop and Waste It On Me, with Steve Aoki.
But recording in their non-native tongue was a challenge for them. “We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh. We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times. This is a new challenge for us as well,” BTS added.
The band is also planning to release a new album later this year. And BTS will be one of the artistes performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Fest set to air on September 27.
KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection. Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laborator Read More...
TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge. The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration. Chair Read More...
KATHMANDU: American filmmaker Zack Snyder's version of 2018 superhero movie Justice League will completely be his own work, the filmmaker has said. The original version of the movie, dubbed Snyder-cut by the DC Comics fans and filmed by the filmmaker prior to his departure, will debut on HBO Ma Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the rock group Peter Green has died at age 73. Swan Turton law firm said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep on July 25. He was 73. One of original four members of the band founded in 1967, Green was also inducted into the Rock and Read More...
KATHMANDU: British rapper Wiley is facing a police investigation after posting a string of anti-Semitic comments asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artistes in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade. The series of tweets that appear Read More...
BARA: As many as twenty-nine persons including seven Nepal Army personnel placed in various quarantine centres in Bara district have tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Sunday. Migrant workers quarantined in Kotwal Rural Municipality upon returning from India tested positive for the vir Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court today granted leave to the Office of the Attorney General to file a review petition against its division bench’s verdict that commuted the life sentence of murder convict former deputy inspector general of Armed Police Force Ranjan Koirala. Koirala, who was sentenc Read More...
DAMUAULI: With the reconstruction of the road that caved-in at Nalaha along Dumre-Damauli section of Prithvi Highway due to floods, one-way vehicular movement has resumed after a week, on Sunday. According to the District Traffic Police Office In-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Read More...