K-pop group BTS to drop new English single on August 21; hope to share positive energy

KATHMANDU: BTS want to share some positive energy amid the coronavirus pandemic — the South Korean pop group is readying to release a new digital single in English on August 21. The band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they “wanted to share some positive energy” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Billboard.

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” PTI quoted the group as saying.

“Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans,” the seven-member boy band comprising Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, was further quoted as saying.

The band have previously released English-language songs MIC Drop and Waste It On Me, with Steve Aoki.

But recording in their non-native tongue was a challenge for them. “We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh. We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times. This is a new challenge for us as well,” BTS added.

The band is also planning to release a new album later this year. And BTS will be one of the artistes performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Fest set to air on September 27.

