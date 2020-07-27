Nepal | July 27, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Entertainment > K-pop group BTS to drop new English single on August 21; hope to share positive energy

K-pop group BTS to drop new English single on August 21; hope to share positive energy

Published: July 27, 2020 6:10 pm On: Entertainment
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: BTS want to share some positive energy amid the coronavirus pandemic — the South Korean pop group is readying to release a new digital single in English on August 21. The band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they “wanted to share some positive energy” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Billboard.

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” PTI quoted the group as saying.

“Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans,” the seven-member boy band comprising Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, was further quoted as saying.

The band have previously released English-language songs MIC Drop and Waste It On Me, with Steve Aoki.

But recording in their non-native tongue was a challenge for them. “We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh. We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times. This is a new challenge for us as well,” BTS added.

The band is also planning to release a new album later this year. And BTS will be one of the artistes performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Fest set to air on September 27.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Four personnel at Nepal Police HQ submit samples for Covid-19 tests, results awaited

KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection. Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laborator Read More...

Flood in Marsyangdi River damages newly built bridge

TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge. The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration. Chair Read More...

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' won't have any Joss Whedon shots

KATHMANDU: American filmmaker Zack Snyder's version of 2018 superhero movie Justice League will completely be his own work, the filmmaker has said. The original version of the movie, dubbed Snyder-cut by the DC Comics fans and filmed by the filmmaker prior to his departure, will debut on HBO Ma Read More...

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies aged 73

KATHMANDU: Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the rock group Peter Green has died at age 73. Swan Turton law firm said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep on July 25. He was 73. One of original four members of the band founded in 1967, Green was also inducted into the Rock and Read More...

Police investigate British rapper Wiley over anti-Semitic tweets

KATHMANDU: British rapper Wiley is facing a police investigation after posting a string of anti-Semitic comments asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artistes in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade. The series of tweets that appear Read More...

Seven Nepal Army personnel among 29 coronavirus infected in Bara

BARA: As many as twenty-nine persons including seven Nepal Army personnel placed in various quarantine centres in Bara district have tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Sunday. Migrant workers quarantined in Kotwal Rural Municipality upon returning from India tested positive for the vir Read More...

Commuting of Ranjan Koirala’s sentence likely to be reviewed

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court today granted leave to the Office of the Attorney General to file a review petition against its division bench’s verdict that commuted the life sentence of murder convict former deputy inspector general of Armed Police Force Ranjan Koirala. Koirala, who was sentenc Read More...

One-way vehicular movement resumes along Dumre-Damauli road section after week

DAMUAULI: With the reconstruction of the road that caved-in at Nalaha along Dumre-Damauli section of Prithvi Highway due to floods, one-way vehicular movement has resumed after a week, on Sunday. According to the District Traffic Police Office In-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times