K-pop group SuperM making a comeback with debut album Super One

KATHMANDU: South Korean pop group SuperM are making a comeback with their debut studio album, Super One. The album is slated for a September 25 release.

The seven-member K-pop band will release a couple of promotional singles ahead of Super One — 100 will be available on streaming platforms from August 14, and Tiger Inside will arrive on September 1.

SuperM, that consists of seven members from four SM Entertainment boy groups — Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV — made headlines in October 2019 when it debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Created in 2019, SuperM members have collectively sold more than 14 million album-equivalent units with their previous bands.

