K-pop juggernaut BTS dominate YouTube, Spotify, iTunes with Dynamite

KATHMANDU: When K-pop juggernaut BTS drop new music, it is expected that new records will be set and old records smashed. It has been nothing different with their latest release — Dynamite, a funky English single released on August 21.
These are records that Dynamite broke in 24 hours of its release!
Quoting Forbes, Kpopstarz states that Dynamite had the biggest live count during its premiere, making it the biggest YouTube premiere of all time. A number between 3 and 4 million had tuned in for the music video’s premiere.
The portal goes on to state that ARMYs had set up a goal of reaching 100 million views in a day, in hopes that BTS will secure the record for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours on YouTube. Within an hour and 14 minutes of its release, it surpassed 20 million views.
The MV for Dynamite raked in 98.3 million views in its first 24 hours, beating the previous record help by BLACKPINK, who raked in 86.3 million views with How You Like That.
However, it was later confirmed by both YouTube and Big Hit Entertainment that Dynamite had actually garnered 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, according to the portal.
Not just YouTube, BTS broke records on Spotify too, reports the portal. On August 21, Dynamite debuted on the top of Spotify Daily Global Top 50 Chart, becoming the first and only song by a Korean act to ever debut on the chart.
It is also BTS’s first song to ever hit number one on the chart.
Achieving 7,778,950 streams on the first day of its release, Dynamite beat the record previously held by Taylor Swift for Cardigan, which amassed 7.742 million streams.
BTS holds the record for the biggest Spotify debut of 2020.
The portal reports that Dynamite achieved number one on the iTunes Chart in 100 countries within the first eight hours of its release, making BTS the fastest artiste to ever reaching 100 number one hits for one song. With My Time, Moon, Black Swan, Your Eyes Tell, and Dynamite, BTS is now the only group to have five songs achieve over 100 number one hits on the iTunes charts.
Link to Dynamite official MV: https://youtu.be/gdZLi9oWNZg
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, on Sunday. A 68-year-old, who had been admitted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, died in course of treatment at the hospital facility, on Sunday evening, according to the Hospital. It has been le Read More...
NAWALPARASI: As many as 29 persons including four doctors and a nurse have been detected with novel coronavirus infection in Parasi of Nawalparasi-west, on Sunday. Four doctors working at the Purna Chandra Hospital in Parasi and a staff nurse from the Primary Health Centre in Palhinandan Rural Mu Read More...
KATHMANDU: In a bid to support the government's efforts in COVID-19 management, Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, today handed over seven units of mechanical ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Issuing a statement, Save the Children sa Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Two more persons passed away due to COVID-19 at Butwal based Corona Special Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The District Health Office informed that four persons have died due to coronavirus infection in the district so far since the outbreak. According to the hospital's focal person Read More...
LONDON: Captain Azhar Ali scored his first half-century of the series to lead Pakistan's fightback against England on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. Ali (82) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (22) stitched together an 83-run partnership for the sixth Read More...
Kathmandu, August 23 National Examination Board, which has been mulling over ways to conduct national level examination of Grade XII amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is unlikely to allow schools to issue students’ mark-sheets on the basis of internal evaluation. Apparently the board came up wit Read More...
Coman heads winner for German side in 59th minute Bayern become European champions for sixth time Victory secures treble for Hansi Flick's team LISBON: Bayern Munich were crowned European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header Read More...
Kathmandu, August 23 Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a press release today, urging the government to conduct polymerase chain reaction test to diagnose COVID-19 in all 77 districts. He also demanded to expand scope of PCR tests at community level. Deuba’s statement comes Read More...