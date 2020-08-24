K-pop juggernaut BTS dominate YouTube, Spotify, iTunes with Dynamite

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: When K-pop juggernaut BTS drop new music, it is expected that new records will be set and old records smashed. It has been nothing different with their latest release — Dynamite, a funky English single released on August 21.

These are records that Dynamite broke in 24 hours of its release!

Quoting Forbes, Kpopstarz states that Dynamite had the biggest live count during its premiere, making it the biggest YouTube premiere of all time. A number between 3 and 4 million had tuned in for the music video’s premiere.

The portal goes on to state that ARMYs had set up a goal of reaching 100 million views in a day, in hopes that BTS will secure the record for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours on YouTube. Within an hour and 14 minutes of its release, it surpassed 20 million views.

The MV for Dynamite raked in 98.3 million views in its first 24 hours, beating the previous record help by BLACKPINK, who raked in 86.3 million views with How You Like That.

However, it was later confirmed by both YouTube and Big Hit Entertainment that Dynamite had actually garnered 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, according to the portal.

Not just YouTube, BTS broke records on Spotify too, reports the portal. On August 21, Dynamite debuted on the top of Spotify Daily Global Top 50 Chart, becoming the first and only song by a Korean act to ever debut on the chart.

It is also BTS’s first song to ever hit number one on the chart.

Achieving 7,778,950 streams on the first day of its release, Dynamite beat the record previously held by Taylor Swift for Cardigan, which amassed 7.742 million streams.

BTS holds the record for the biggest Spotify debut of 2020.

The portal reports that Dynamite achieved number one on the iTunes Chart in 100 countries within the first eight hours of its release, making BTS the fastest artiste to ever reaching 100 number one hits for one song. With My Time, Moon, Black Swan, Your Eyes Tell, and Dynamite, BTS is now the only group to have five songs achieve over 100 number one hits on the iTunes charts.

Link to Dynamite official MV: https://youtu.be/gdZLi9oWNZg

