K-pop rock band N.Flying’s leader Lee Seung-hyub exempt from military duty due to leg injury

KATHMANDU: K-pop band N.Flying’s leader Lee Seung-hyub has revealed that he has been exempted from mandatory military service.

He made this revelation during an interview for their latest single Oh Really.

In South Korea, all able bodied males must enroll for mandatory military duty for two years before they turn 28, or as soon as they pass the required physical exam after their nineteenth birthday.

As Seung-hyub is born in 1992, it was expected that he would be enlisting soon.

According to Koreaboo, this issue was addressed at a fansign during a conversation with a fan who was wondering when he was going to leave.

Seung-hyub has been exempted due to a a prior yet ongoing leg injury that required two separate surgeries in 2014. It was so severe that it even delayed Seung-hyub’s debut.

“Even now though about five years after my surgery I often still feel (physically) uncomfortable. After energetic performances my legs still swell, even if I am happy, content, and in good spirits,” Seung-hyub is quoting as having said.

He said he has to “constantly exercise” and sometimes use special physical therapy exercises to maintain good health and reduce pain, as it “hurts your daily life (if you don’t)”.

However, he was expressed his disappointment and apologies for not being able to carry out his duties. “I know how important the compulsory military service is and how it can be a sensitive subject for many. I’m very sorry for creating a situation in which I am not able to fulfill that duty and where I am disappointing you with my inability to serve.”

Seung-hyub’s news comes when N.Flying is getting ready to drop their seventh mini-album So, Tong! , and their first with their new member, bassist Seo Dong-sung.

The band originally consisted of four members — Kwon Kwang-jin, Lee Seung-hyub, Cha Hun and Kim Jae-hyun. Yoo Hwe-seung joined the band in June 2017. Seo Dong-sung joined on January 1, 2020 after Kwon Kwang-jin’s exit in late 2018.

The newest member and N.Flying maknae Dong-sung expressed his happiness at the promotions for their single Oh Really.

“At home, I’m the oldest of three siblings, and I’ve really been enjoying life as the youngest member of N.Flying. These are my first promotions with the group, so I’m both excited and nervous, but the members have given me a lot of advice and tips,” Soompi quoted him as saying.

Check out the MV for Oh Really here: https://youtu.be/kT3Swso1is0

