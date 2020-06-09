K-pop rock band N.Flying’s leader Lee Seung-hyub exempt from military duty due to leg injury

KATHMANDU: K-pop band N.Flying’s leader Lee Seung-hyub has revealed that he has been exempted from mandatory military service.
He made this revelation during an interview for their latest single Oh Really.
In South Korea, all able bodied males must enroll for mandatory military duty for two years before they turn 28, or as soon as they pass the required physical exam after their nineteenth birthday.
As Seung-hyub is born in 1992, it was expected that he would be enlisting soon.
According to Koreaboo, this issue was addressed at a fansign during a conversation with a fan who was wondering when he was going to leave.
Seung-hyub has been exempted due to a a prior yet ongoing leg injury that required two separate surgeries in 2014. It was so severe that it even delayed Seung-hyub’s debut.
“Even now though about five years after my surgery I often still feel (physically) uncomfortable. After energetic performances my legs still swell, even if I am happy, content, and in good spirits,” Seung-hyub is quoting as having said.
He said he has to “constantly exercise” and sometimes use special physical therapy exercises to maintain good health and reduce pain, as it “hurts your daily life (if you don’t)”.
However, he was expressed his disappointment and apologies for not being able to carry out his duties. “I know how important the compulsory military service is and how it can be a sensitive subject for many. I’m very sorry for creating a situation in which I am not able to fulfill that duty and where I am disappointing you with my inability to serve.”
Seung-hyub’s news comes when N.Flying is getting ready to drop their seventh mini-album So, Tong! , and their first with their new member, bassist Seo Dong-sung.
The band originally consisted of four members — Kwon Kwang-jin, Lee Seung-hyub, Cha Hun and Kim Jae-hyun. Yoo Hwe-seung joined the band in June 2017. Seo Dong-sung joined on January 1, 2020 after Kwon Kwang-jin’s exit in late 2018.
The newest member and N.Flying maknae Dong-sung expressed his happiness at the promotions for their single Oh Really.
“At home, I’m the oldest of three siblings, and I’ve really been enjoying life as the youngest member of N.Flying. These are my first promotions with the group, so I’m both excited and nervous, but the members have given me a lot of advice and tips,” Soompi quoted him as saying.
Check out the MV for Oh Really here: https://youtu.be/kT3Swso1is0
Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...
The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...
Jajarkot, June 8 More than 2,300 people coming from India have been kept in different quarantine facilities of Jajarkot, but swab samples of only 749 were collected and sent to Surkhet for COVID-19 test. Of this number, 448 people are still waiting for their reports. Reports of 300 people have Read More...