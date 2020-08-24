K-pop SHINee’s maknae Taemin set to release 3rd studio album on September 7

KATHMANDU: Taemin, the maknae of the K-pop boy band SHINee, is ready with his third studio album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1 which will be released on September 7.
The Korea Times reports that Taemin’s label SM Entertainment revealed the information on August 24.
With Criminal as the lead single, the album has nine tracks of diverse charms, reports the media outlet.
The album being Act 1, the Act 2 will hit shelves too in the coming days, but SM has not yet disclosed the exact release date for the latter.
The media portal adds that Taemin’s schedule poster was unveiled on SHINee’s Twitter earlier on August 24, with the first teaser photos to be floated on August 29, according to the poster.
“Through cinematic stories and music in the albums, Taemin is set to show how he has solidified his identity and will tackle a new challenge to discover a new artistic ego,” The Korea Times quoted SM as saying said in a statement.
Taemin debuted as the youngest member of SHINee member in 2008, and began forging a solo career in 2014. He is also part of SuperM, which consists of members from SM’s boy bands. The singer’s reality show RARE-TAEM is poised to premiere on SHINee’s YouTube channel on September 3.
Link to the poster: https://bit.ly/3gq6rrc
