K-pop stars Rain, Lee Hyo-ri team up with SKorea’s most-loved comedian-host Yoo Jae-suk to form one-off band for reality show 

KATHMANDU: South Korea’s most loved host Yoo Jae-suk has scouted Korean music-entertainment industry veterans Rain and Lee Hyo-ri to form a one-off K-pop team for a reality TV project.

Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) has teamed up with Lee Hyo-ri, former member of ’90s girl group FIN.K.L, and star comedian-emcee Yoo Jae-suk for MBC TV’s Hang Out with Yoo, according to The Korea Times.

The team, which could include more members later, plans to release a retro ’90s or 2000s-style summer dance song in the near future.

The show centers around Yoo, one of the biggest celebrity comedians in South Korea, tackling various vocational projects, such as cooking and stage acting, in a reality TV format.

The May 31 episode featured the trio discussing the group’s concept and direction, as well as footage of them performing past hit songs by the two K-pop stars.

Rain, one of the biggest Hallyu stars of 2000s, has been under recent spotlight amid a hate-watching surge towards the music video for his 2017 song Gang.

The strange popularity of the video, describe by many as corny and out-of-touch, has led to an online movement called ‘one Gang a day’, referring to the act of viewing the video on YouTube at least once a day.

The views has surpassed the 10-million mark recently, and has led to the creation and uploading of a vast number of parody videos.

