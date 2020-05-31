K-pop stars Rain, Lee Hyo-ri team up with SKorea’s most-loved comedian-host Yoo Jae-suk to form one-off band for reality show 

KATHMANDU: South Korea’s most loved host Yoo Jae-suk has scouted Korean music-entertainment industry veterans Rain and Lee Hyo-ri to form a one-off K-pop team for a reality TV project.
Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) has teamed up with Lee Hyo-ri, former member of ’90s girl group FIN.K.L, and star comedian-emcee Yoo Jae-suk for MBC TV’s Hang Out with Yoo, according to The Korea Times.
The team, which could include more members later, plans to release a retro ’90s or 2000s-style summer dance song in the near future.
The show centers around Yoo, one of the biggest celebrity comedians in South Korea, tackling various vocational projects, such as cooking and stage acting, in a reality TV format.
The May 31 episode featured the trio discussing the group’s concept and direction, as well as footage of them performing past hit songs by the two K-pop stars.
Rain, one of the biggest Hallyu stars of 2000s, has been under recent spotlight amid a hate-watching surge towards the music video for his 2017 song Gang.
The strange popularity of the video, describe by many as corny and out-of-touch, has led to an online movement called ‘one Gang a day’, referring to the act of viewing the video on YouTube at least once a day.
The views has surpassed the 10-million mark recently, and has led to the creation and uploading of a vast number of parody videos.
DHARAN: Lack of proper coordination between provincial government and health facility compelled COVID-19 patients to stay inside a vehicle through the night. As many as 27 patients from Jhapa who were detected with the coronavirus infection had to spend the night in a vehicle on the premises of D Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country. Furthermore, it has also been learnt that the Nepali Army will be mobilised in highly affected and required areas to effectively Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of a person who had died in quarantine earlier today, has confirmed that the person was detected with coronavirus infection. With this recent addition, the death toll in the country has now advanced to seven, six of whom have been diagonsed with t Read More...
KATHMANDU: A tremor was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas late on Saturday night. According to the Nepal Seismological Centre, a 4.8 ML earthquake originating around Sunaula Bazar of Dhading district was recorded at 21:36 pm. Prior to this, a 4.2ML tremor with its epicentre in Jair of Mugu w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Major opposition party in the parliament, Nepali Congress has officially decided to vote in favour of Constitution amendment. A meeting of the Central Working Committee of the party held at the party headquarters in Sanepa took a decision to this effect. https://twitter.com/bishwapr Read More...
MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ended a personal jinx when he opened his account against Fortuna Duesseldorf by scoring twice in a 5-0 win on Saturday as the holders moved closer to a record-extending 30th Bundesliga title. The thumping victory left leaders Bayern, who are chasin Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans into orbit from Florida on Saturday in a landmark mission marking the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off fro Read More...
Kathmandu, May 30 Expressing concern over two separate incidents — death of five young Dalits and a 13-year-old Dalit girl’s rape and subsequent death — the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for independent investigation. The OHCHR expressed conc Read More...