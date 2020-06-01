K-pop stars Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo of BLACKPINK readying for solo debuts

KATHMANDU: Three BLACKPINK member Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo are gearing up for their solo debuts after the band releases their first studio album in September.
The groups’s label YG Entertainment released an official statement on June 1 on BLACKPINK’s comeback schedules as well as the solo debut of members, including Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo, reports kpopstarz.
“Rose and Lisa have already wrapped up their recordings, whereas Jisoo is enthusiastically working on her music,” The Korea Times quoted YG saying in a statement.
“All members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback and its release of the first full-length album should come first. Thus, the solo songs will be gradually out after September.”
Rose’s solo debut was to take place in 2019, but “it has been taking a longer time because the singer plans to release an album containing numerous songs, instead of a single,” according to the label.
Jennie was the first member to go solo, releasing her first album SOLO in November 2018.
BLACKPINK, consisting of Jenni, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, debuted in 2016. The quartet’s new song will be available in June.
They featured in Sour Candy for Lady Gaga’s latest album Chromatica, which was released on May 29.
