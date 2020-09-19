K-pop superstars BTS celebrate S Korea’s inaugural Youth Day sharing message of success

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: South Korea has celebrated its first nation Youth Day with the messages of success delivered by K-pop juggernaut BTS at the country’s presidential office on September 19.

Standing at podiums before South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the seven members spoke in turns about persevering for years since their debut amid uncertainty, and runaway success in the last three years causing them to question their goals, according to Reuters.

“Seven young people living lives like a roller coaster… I remember in 2018 all seven of us were lost after so much success. We can never believe the path will remain full of flowers and fruit, because we don’t know when the descent will start again,” Reuters quoted RM, leader of BTS as saying.

“To make sure momentary happiness and misery doesn’t affect your entire life… please continue to walk bravely, as you have done so far.”

At the same event members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — handed Moon a time capsule for future youth, in a purple box, to be opened in 19 years.

South Korea’s first-ever Youth Day was celebrated after a law on the rights and responsibilities of youth aged 19-34 was enacted last month, Reuters added.

