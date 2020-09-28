K-pop’s BLACKPINK drop teaser for title track ‘Lovesick Girls’ from debut album

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: K-pop’s most popular girl band BLACKPINK on September 28 announced Lovesick Girls, the title track of their debut full-length LP The Album.

According to The Korea Times, the group’s label YG Entertainment dropped a teaser poster on social media, announcing the title track, Lovesick Girls previewing the new single.

The teaser poster shows the title of the song and the girls leaning on one another in nighttime lighting, states PTI.

YG had also unveiled a concept video for each of the four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa — to raise expectations for the album, which is set for an October 2 release.

As pre-release singles to their debut album, BLACKPINK have released two tracks — How You Like That, and Ice Cream in collaboration with Selena Gomez.

The group will also host fans for ‘Comeback Live’, a live streaming event set to take place October 1 on VLive, which will be followed by the documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky premiering on Netflix on October 14.

The Album is slated to be released on October 2 at 1:00 pm KST through streaming sites and will hit the shelves on October 6.

Link to ‘Lovesick Girls’ teaser: http://y2u.be/sXkhYC8Z9lw

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook