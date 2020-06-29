K-pop’s BLACKPINK notches another record with 1.2 billion YouTube views for DDU-DU DDU-DU

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has added another record to their name becoming the first K-pop group whose music video for 2018’s DDU-DU DDU-DU has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
Their June 26 pre-single How You Like That became the most viewed on YouTube in 24 hours with 82 million views.
On June 29 at approximately 8:08 am KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2018 smash hit DDU-DU DDU-DU surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop group music video ever to achieve the feat, reports Soompi.
The only other Korean music videos to have reached the milestone on YouTube to date are PSY’s Gangnam Style and Gentleman.
BLACKPINK originally released DDU-DU DDU-DU on June 15, 2018 at 6:00 pm KST, meaning that it took the video just over two years, 13 days, and 14 hours to hit the 1.2 billion mark.
The four-piece group’s recent How You Like That released on June 26 has gone to set records of its own becoming the highest charting K-Pop song ever on Spotify’s Global Top 50 rankings, taking Number 2, only behind Rockstar.
Their comeback track also set the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours with over 82 million.
That is not all, with the group’s record-breaking combeack Koreaboo reports that their label YG Entertainment’s stock value has skyrocketted overnight seeing a double-digit rise.
The value at the time of writing was 38,450 KRW ($31.98), which is a huge 13.59 per cent increase from before BLACKPINK’s comeback. The value even peaked at 41,000 KRW ($34.10), reaching the highest value since March 2019, prior to BIGBANG Seungri’s scandal.
Watch BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU here: https://youtu.be/IHNzOHi8sJs
